Blind Association moves against street begging in Adamawa

Adamawa Chapter of Nigeria Association of the Blind, says it is working plans to discourage streets begging among its members in the state. Comrade Bitrus Richard, the state chairman of the association said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday in Yola. Richard said that the leadership of the association was already making efforts to empower its members towards ensuring the success of the plan.

He said that members of the association were talented individuals who needed little push or support to excel in their various endeavours in the society. ” The association is making efforts at the state level to discourage and stop its members from streets begging and unnecessary hawking. ” This cannot be achieved without the support of government and other relevant stakeholders. ” We are appealing to the Federal and State Government to give more opportunity to our members to participate in small scale entrepreneurship and social investment programmes, ” Richard said.

He said the association had since its inception in 1976, strive hard to encourage its members to become self reliant, instead of begging for alms and urged residents to stop discriminating against persons with visual impairment and other forms of disability. “We find ourselves in this situation not because we wanted it. But because we were destined to be like that by the Almighty creator,” Richard said. (NAN)

