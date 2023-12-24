Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time– Clerics

Pastor Kayode Aliyu of the Cherubim & Seraphim (C&S) Movement Church Worldwide, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa Branch, says the permission by Pope Francis for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples “is a sign of the end time.”

Corroborating Aliyu’s remark, the Senior Pastor and Leader In charge of the church, Special Apostle Alex Ogundipe, said the message was to the fact that “we are in the last phase of the world.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Pope Francis was reported to have, on Monday, granted permission for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, however, emphasised that such blessings should not be incorporated into routine church ceremonies or associated with civil unions or weddings.

But the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria said that Catholic Churches in the country would not bless same-sex unions, saying the blessing of the same-sex union is against God’s law, the teachings of the church, and the law of the country.

They made this known in a statement released and signed by the President of the conference, Lucius Ugirji and the Secretary, Donayus Ogun on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, while delivering a sermon titled: “End Time Survival: The Strategies to Survive the End Time,” on Sunday in Abuja, Aliyu gave 18 factors to identify the era.

Preaching from the books of Genesis 6: 11 to 18; Mathew 24: 1 to 14 and 2 Timothy 3: 1 to 5, the clergyman said “many shall be lovers of themselves, covetousness, boasters, blasphemers, disobedience to their parents, unthankful, without natural affection, etc.”

Emphasising on people without natural affection and love for one another, Aliyu said God instituted marriage between a man and a woman, and not between man and man or woman and woman.

Giving biblical allusion from Romans 1: 18 to 28, the pastor said, “if we fail to have the knowledge of God, God will give us over to a depraved mind, so that we do what ought not to be done.”

According to him, a church said blessings should be administered on same-sex couples, though part of the church in Nigeria has gone against that; this is a sign of the end time.

Aliyu said what the Christians need at this end time was a gift of the discernment of spirit.

According to him, to survive the end time, you need discerning spirit that is based on the word of God.

“For end time survival, you don’t need prophesy. A husband can deceive wife and a wife can decide her husband,” he said.

The cleric, who called on the Christians to deal with those 18 factors listed in the message, urged everyone to be baptised in the Holy Spirit.

“If you have the fruit of the spirit, it will destroy the works of the devil in you,” he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Ogundipe said the church should not forget that the world is going to an end with its lustfulness.

He urged the parents to ensure that their children are taught in the way of God for the betterment of their future and society.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth In preparation for the gift (birth of Jesus Christ) that we will receive tomorrow,” he said.(NAN)

By Taiye Agbaje

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

