Blame politicians for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria – Danjani Hadejia 

By Abdullahi Mohammed

A new book written in Hausa language has linked problems associated with political failures in the Northern Nigeria to betrayal of trust and flamboyant lifestyle by northern politicians.

The book, titled “Kura Kuran Talakawan Arewa A Siyasar Najeriya,” (The mistakes of Northern Commoners in Nigeria’s Polity), was launched in Dutse on Saturday.

The author, a renowned political activist, Malam Umar Danjani-Hadejia, also blamed the social and economic challenges bedevilng the region in the book to the failure of moral standards amongst the political class.

Prof. Dahiru Abdulkadir of Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, and book reviewer, said that the book had captured some of the realities in the contemporary politics of

Northern region.

The don also said that the author was right in identifying poverty, high level of illiteracy and greed among the

factors which influenced the commoners’ decision regarding their choice for a righteous political leader at all levels.

Abdulkadir said that the idea of ignoring

politics of Ideology and nationalism to politics and leadership as business venture had equally propelled the lose of political value, moral decadence and system failure in the region.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Sule Lamido, faulted the political inconsistency and dishonesty among politicians as the main reason behind the grievances of the commoners which made them lost confidence in the system.

Lamido said that the current literacy level in the society and political awareness were higher than before, noting that the problems itching the commoners is whom to trust and who has the sincere feeling to their plight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

