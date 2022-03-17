Blame institutions for inability to have admission letters, JAMB tells candidates

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has linked inability of candidates to have their admission letters to an undisclosed illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System,CAPS,between 2017 and 2020.

Shifting the blame to institutions, JAMB said, ” The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to complaints by some candidates on their inability to obtain their admission letters which would qualify them to proceed on the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or obtain exemption letters as the case may be.



“This phenomenon is especially true of products of undisclosed illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020.”

Speaking through its spokesman,Dr.

Fabian Benjamin, the examination body said the series of complaints emanated from the frustrations of these set of students who are expressing anger at the lack of formal recognition of their degrees by relevant authorities, adding that consequently, the Minister of Education, Mall. Adamu Adamu, had out of compassion, approved a final condonement of these underhand admissions.

“The Board had placed relevant advertisements in three national dailies of 24th November, 2021. The same notice was featured on the Board’s website coupled with an easy-to-use Advisory issued to all institutions of higher learning to guide them on how these candidates could be redeemed.

“Based on available data close to one million undisclosed illegal institutional admissions were disclosed so far. What is, however, surprising is that, as of today, less than 5% of such students details had been uploaded on the Board portal by the institutions as required.



“It is even more egregious to note that even among the few that had been uploaded by the schools on the Board portal many of the schools had not correctly keyed in their details,” said Benjamin.

The Board, therefore, appealed to institutions to immediately upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines, year of graduation and other necessary details of the candidates for the Board to process the candidates’ condonement applications.

The Board reiterated that it is incumbent on the institutions to correctly key in the details of the candidates as illustrated on the advisory issued to institutions, advertised in the dailies and on the Board’s website for the prompt processing of candidates retroactive admission letters for them to obtain necessary clearance for their hitherto underhand admissions.

