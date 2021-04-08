The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), says Nigerians should blame anarchists and bad losers among politicians for the current wave of insecurity in Nigeria.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, MURIC disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that many Nigerians are not prepared to say the truth concerning who is actually responsible for the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and insurgency.

”Some Nigerians know exactly who to blame but fear will not allow them to speak up. However, MURIC has a duty to say it as it is no matter whose ox is gored.

“Certain conscienceless elements are manipulating information by spreading fake news in order to incite Nigerians against the Federal Government.

“Bad losers among the politicians are also hell bent on ensuring that the present administration fails in all aspects of governance,” he said.

He added that there were also anarchists whose main objective was to sabotage security facilities, debilitate the security agencies and seize their weapons to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians.

“The real active sabotage of government’s efforts at solving the security challenge was seen during the last #ENDsars protests.

“The release of prisoners, the burning of police stations and the carting away of police guns were all symptomatic of a deliberate attempt to render the security apparatus impotent as well as a determination to unleash anarchy.

“Nonetheless, the recent terrorist attack on Imo State Police command headquarters speaks volumes regarding the determination of anarchists to ensure that we continue to have security challenge.

“The simultaneous attack on Owerri prison during which about 1,844 prisoners were released further confirms the diabolical objectives of the anarchists,” he said.

Akintola who said that the implication of the attacks in Owerri were far-reaching, explained that those who attacked the police headquarters had neutralised the nerve-centre of security in the state.

He added that those who also released prisoners had turned back the hands of the security clock by several months, if not years.

“The arrest, trial and conviction of those prisoners was as a result of strenuous efforts and investigations.

“It is only enemies of the society who can send dangerous criminals who had been incarcerated back to the society without allowing them to serve their jail terms, learn their lessons and repent.

“How then can we, in good conscience, blame federal government or Buhari for the rising wave of insecurity when we are the same people destroying security facilities and setting criminals free.

“The panacea lies in the good citizens of this country coming together to expose enemies of peace. Nobody should think that another leader has the magic hand,” he said.(NAN)

