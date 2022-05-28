Bizman beats ex-deputy gov. to APC Edo South Senatorial ticket

By Usman Aliyu

A businessman, Mr Valentine Asuen, on Saturday emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo South Senatorial election.

Asuen polled 215 votes to defeat former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen at the party primaries held in Benin.

Imasuen garnered 160 votes while four were voided.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 379 delegates from seven local government areas participated in the exercise amid tight security.

While Asuen was the former state APC youth leader, Imasuen served as deputy governor to the botched Gov. Osariemen Osunbor’s administration between 2007 and 2008. (NAN)

