Bishop urges FG to focus on agriculture to boost economy

The Bishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has called on the Federal Government to pay more attention on the agriculture sector to create employment for the citizens.

Kaigama made the call in Abuja on Sunday during the dedication of the Nyanya Church building at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He said that the government needed to reform the sector with modern equipment which would encourage Nigerians to embrace farming.

Kaigama said that in the near future, there would be less demand for oil.

He said that most countries were sourcing for alternative form of energy and urged Nigeria to do same.

“We need to focus on the agricultural sector because in the near future oil will not be there for any country.

“We are wasting time on oil rather than looking inward to the future,‘ ‘ he said.

Kaigama advised Nigerians to dedicate their lives to God as this was the only solution to Nigeria’s problem.

He also advised the youths to think positively and engage in positive activities that would better their lives.

The bishop said that God would reward anyone who lived a good life and dedicated to the service of God.

He also advised the government to find a platform in which it could discuss reasonable issues with different groups on the problems affecting the country.

“The church is an important place for worship but the heart is more essential for any human being.

“We are the living temple of God and the spirit of Christians will continue to grow,” Kaigima said. (NAN)