Bishop Matthew Kukah in Conversation with Dr Chido Onumah

In an Abuja exclusive event, RovingHeights bookstore in collaboration with Adonis & Abbey Publishers presents Bishop Matthew Kukah in conversation about his highly anticipated new book, Broken Truths with Dr. Chido Onumah on Monday the 29th August 2022 at RovingHeights bookstore, Garki, Abuja.

In Broken Truths: Nigeria’s Elusive Quest for National Cohesion, a collection of convocation lectures delivered over several years at several universities across Nigeria, Matthew Hassan Kukah, outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, reflects on the myriad challenges bedeviling the Nigerian nation. Published by PCJ Press, an imprint of Adonis & Abbey Publisher, the book covers themes ranging from: the future of Nigeria, insurgency and national cohesion, national healing, through freedom and justice in Nigeria.

According to Dr Chido Onumah, “not many people understand Nigeria like Bishop Kukah. In Broken Truths: Nigeria’s Elusive Quest for National Cohesion, he moves from theory to praxis and offers enduring solutions to Nigeria’s myriad challenges. Very few people will disagree with his answers, which is a mark of his consistency and clarity of his idea”.

Bishop Kukah is the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto. In December 2020, Pope Francis appointed him as a member of the Dicastery on Integral Human Development. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Divinity degree from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome, a master’s degree in Peace Studies from the University of Bradford, (the United Kingdom) and a PhD from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. He also attended Harvard University (USA) and was equally a Senior Rhodes Scholar at the Oxford University, (United Kingdom). Besides his priestly vocation, Bishop Kukah has served Nigeria in various capacities including as a member of the Nigerian Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations (1999-2001); Secretary of the National Political Reform Conference (2005), chairman of the Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation (since 2005) and Convener of the National Peace Committee.

Dr Chido Onumah is a journalist, author, and rights activist. He has worked for over two decades as a journalist, rights activist and media trainer in Nigeria, Ghana, Canada, India, the US, the Caribbean and Europe. He holds a PhD in Communication and Journalism from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, UAB, Spain. Onumah is currently the Coordinator of the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL).

RovingHeights is a Nigerian bookstore chain that offers readers of all genres of original books at the best price points. It recently opened its fourth brick and mortar store in Abuja. With a vision to becoming the largest book chain in Africa coupled with a deep love for the community that reading fosters, RovingHeights is driven to curate the best literary experiences for its customers.

Adonis & Abbey Publishers Ltd, a niche publisher of academic and professional books as well as academic journals was incorporated in the United Kingdom in March 2003. In 2021, the company started a Nigeria-focused imprint, PCJ Press Ltd (www.pcjpress.com), to print, publish and distribute books of all genres in Nigeria. The company also publishes the online newspaper, The News Chronicle (www.thenews-chronicle.com).

The event will commence at 6pm. Interested participants are expected to reserve a seat by sending an email to [email protected]

