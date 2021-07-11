Bishop Kukah pays condolence visit to late Yinka Odumakin’s widow  

Bishop Mathew Kukah, Bishop of Catholic Diocese  on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Dr Joe Okei -,  widow of late Spokesman, Mr Yinka , at their residence in Omole area of Lagos.

Kukah described late as a light to new generation.

Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumakin died on April 2 at 54, after a brief illness.

In condolence register, Kukah wrote: “We will remember you not with tears but with joy and hope.

“In a short time that you joined the race for a democratic Nigeria, you logged on so many miles.

“The journey goes on and the better and clearer because of the footprints you left behind as a light to a new generation.

“The in the  Lord’s hands. It’s ours to build.”

NAN reports that the bishop prayed with the widow, who also a  rights campaigner and President, Women Arise, her children and family that the peace of God would not depart from them.

“May God receive Yinka mercifully and give him rest.

“I for Joe, the children and all of us who loved you so dearly, peace be with you,” Kukah prayed. (NAN)

