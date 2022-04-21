Bishop-elect of Katsina-Ala Catholic Diocese to be installed July 1

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has announced that the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of the Bishop-elect of Katsina-Ala Diocese in Benue would hold on July 1.

The announcement is contained in a statement by Rev. Fr Fidelis Akumbul, the Chancellor/Secretary, Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Thursday in Makurdi

It said that the event would hold at the secretariat of Katsina-Ala Local Government.

NAN reports that Pope Francis recently approved the appointment of Rev Mosignor Isaac Dugu as the Bishop-elect of KKatsina-Ala Catholic Diocese.

Dugu is to succeed Bishop Peter Adobo who died in February 2020. (NAN)

