Bishop blames insecurity on poor education as former wheelbarrow pusher donates chapel to church

The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese in Nasarawa State, Rev. David Ajang, has attributed insecurity in the country to poor education.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Mr Samuel Musa, President, St Matthew’s Parish, Kuchikau, Nasarawa State.

He stated that Rev. Ajang made the declaration after his first bishopric visit to the parish.

Ajang noted that the inability of parents to educate their children properly had led to the high number of out-of-school children, who could be misused by mischief makers to incite and perpetrate violence.

“I always believe that the key to solving the insecurity challenge Nigeria faces lay in education,’’ Ajang stressed.

He said efforts must be made by parents and all stakeholders to provide proper education to children and insulate them from any form of negative indoctrination.

“When you talk about genuine education, it is such that gives you the exposure that you desire; the exposure you need and to accept the fact that there are some differences.

“If you look at who is responsible; all of us are. The family is because we have people who are not prepared, but are producing children,’’ he added.

He emphasised the need for parents to provide proper guidance for their children before sending them to school.

“If parents don’t lay the best foundation, all that the teachers do would amount to nothing,’’ he stressed.

Ajang also spoke about the 2023 general elections and advised the electorate to do the needful in the choice of leaders so as to find relief from the present economic challenges.

The Bishop said he was very excited by the developments recorded by the parish at Kuchikau within a space of three years.

“I am quite impressed about all the developments and all these took place in less than three years.

“It shows that this is a community of people who really love God.

“My prayer is that the love which they have demonstrated, which I have seen for myself, will remain with them always,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bishop inaugurated a chapel donated by a businessman, Mr Kelvin Ugwu.

Ugwu, in his remarks, said that he built and donated the chapel as a mark of appreciation to God who transformed his life from a wheelbarrow pusher to vehicle parts dealer. (NAN)

