Birthdays: Buhari in phone call to VP Shettima, hails ex-SGF Boss Mustapha

Former President Muhammadu Buhari Monday placed a telephone call to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to congratulate him on his birthday, saying that his journey from Governor to Senator and now Vice President has been remarkable.

This was revealed in a statement signed by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday.



Shehu disclosed that in wishing Shettima Many Happy Returns, the former President prayed for strength and good health for the Vice President to enable him to discharge the enormous responsibility of supporting the President Bola Tinubu in their efforts to make life better for the citizens and build Nigeria into a strong and virile democratic nation.

In a similar message to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Gida Mustapha, as he marks his 68th birthday on Wednesday, the former president described him as a transformative leader.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Boss as you celebrate your birthday. Your far-reaching vision and strong leadership have in no small measure contributed to all that we achieved as an administration.

“I pray to God Almighty to keep you happy, safe, and healthy to continue to benefit your family and the country with your amazing work.

“Many Happy Returns,” the statement ends.