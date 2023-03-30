Birthday: Why president-elect is God’s gift to Nigeria – Lagos speaker

By Adekunle Williams

Nigeria’s President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, is one of God’s gift to Nigeria, the most populous black nation on earth, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has said.

Obasa made this known in Lagos on Thursday in his congratulatory message to Tinubu who clocked 71 on Wednesday,

The speaker said Tinubu, ‘a puzzle too hard to crack’, equated with great men around the world whose stories show great passion and undying love for their countries and citizens.

According to him, the recent presidential election won by Tinubu was an icing on the cake for the president-elect, who had never shied away from being of service to God and humanity.

The speaker recalled the sacrifice Tinubu made to take Nigeria back from the military and entrench democracy in the country, noting how difficult it is to find individuals with such level of patriotism.

“For a man whose thought at all times is about salvaging the country from economic and social bondage, victory at the recent polls came at the right time.

“There is no way Nigeria’s political story can be written without Tinubu featuring prominently as a result of the positive roles he played before the current democratic dispensation and up till this moment.

“We believe that Almighty Allah has a reason for giving him to us in Nigeria, especially at this time of the nation’s journey. We have no doubt in his capacity to deliver. He has done it before.

“With a birthday that comes exactly two months to his oath-taking as president of Nigeria, it is not out of place to say Tinubu is a blessing to us, one sent to put things right and lay the foundation upon which modern Nigeria would be built.

“On behalf of my family, members, staff and management of the Lagos state house of assembly, I pray that Allah will continue to bless him,” he said.

Obasa also prayed that Allah would continue to favour Tinubu with vitality, good health and wisdom to navigate the country out of the woods. (NAN)