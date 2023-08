A BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE TO GEN. IBRAHIM BABANGIDA FORMER PRESIDENT FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

Our “dear old man”. How time flies! When at the peak of our conspiracies to save our country from Dictatorship I suggested the nick name “The Old Man” to disguise your persona. The “Old Man” theory was truly our great prayers for you to accomplish what was being intended for you and having accomplished that, to live long on the planet earth. We therefore, thank the almighty Allah today, because all our

wishes for you then, have come to pass.

At 82 today, you are therefore, the quientessial old man and congratulations on this momentous occasion, and happy birthday.

Mr. President looking back from your humble beginnings and where you are now, it is akin to a miracle. Therefore, we give thanks to the almighty Allah for you life. Most of those with whom you started this life’s journey are no more.

Therefore we must continue to give thanks. It is also pertinent for you to look back at the tremendous contributions that you made for the development of our country and its people. Look also at the giant strides that you brought to our great Nation. It is therefore fitting and proper to thank the almighty Allah for your life.

Look back therefore and please be proud of yourself for the giant strides you courageously undertook to modernize the Nigerian economy. It brought Nigeria back to international .financial legality and thus restored its international credit worthiness. It was your policies that permitted our debtrescheduling that gave room for our macro-economic

manoevre.

Even though Nigerians are quick to forget, but it is to the eternal credit of your administration, that you recognized the need for a new orientation in Economic Management, based

on creating the right incentives framework for productive endeavours. You also had the courage to initiate reforms at a time when Nigeria had severe limitations of resources and

facing payment crisis. Without all these courageous reforms, the subsequent Economic Transformation of our country today would have been a mirage. We therefore, sincerely salute you on this your birthday for your indomitable courage and vision for our country.

We your foot-soldiers, benefited from your mentoring and the inculcation of the spirit of patriotism for our country. You were indeed a General with a difference in your relationship with both your seniors and your subordinates alike.

You endeared yourself to us, because you had compassion and .empathy in abundance. General Babangida, you always responded to your subordinates in distress with a modicum of

compassion that others do not usually exhibit. That at least made you different from your colleagues and also the reasons why you had a great followership not only amongst the

officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, but also with a great multitude of Nigerians. Looking back therefore, your Excellency we have to thank the almighty Allah for your

life.

It is therefore fitting and proper to wish you a very happy Birthday today and may the almighty Allah give you long life,

good health and a continuous peace of mind. May he also .continue to bestow you with wisdom and the sagacity to keep intervening in assuaging the difficulties of our country.

Thanks to your perpetual penchant for continuous consultations and accommodation of divergent views, this is what Nigeria needs today. We appreciate your high sense of abiding faith for our country, and loyalty to your subordinates alike which is part of your great strength. This is the quintessential spirit of an officer and a gentleman.

Therefore Old Man, this is to wish you a very Happy Birthday and we are very proud of you.

Col. Lawan Gwadabe (Rtd)

The Academy

17th August, 2023

