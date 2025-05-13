Birthday Tribute to a True Mentor: A Woman Crowned in Grace



By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

Not all greatness arrives with fanfare. Some come softly, like gentle footsteps upon sacred ground. Silent, yet sure. Subtle, yet deeply rooted. That is how Dr Amina Abubakar Sani Bello walks through life: a woman divinely favoured, yet so remarkably humble that her grace quietly disarms even the most sceptical hearts.

Dr Amina remains one of the most quietly impactful women of our generation. She has not only inspired us but also mentored us through action and example. She is a living proof that legacy is not built through loud declarations, but through consistent acts of compassion, leadership, and integrity.

She is not merely a former First Lady of Niger State, nor just a seasoned medical doctor. She is an embodiment of service, the meeting point between royalty and humility, intellect and empathy, global exposure and grassroots dedication. As the daughter of two of Nigeria’s most distinguished figures—former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Fati Abubakar, her pedigree is formidable. But she wears her lineage not with entitlement, but with profound responsibility.

Dr Amina is humility personified. Though no longer occupying the office of First Lady, her philanthropy has remained consistent, unfaltering, and deeply personal.

Let me tell you a story that reflects the depth of her character.

Recently, a blind woman known as Maman Kabiru came to me with a heavy heart. Years ago, Dr Amina had helped her start a small business with seed capital, simply because the woman said she would rather hawk than beg. Now, one of her daughters was preparing to marry, but the family had almost nothing. As an NGO, we had previously supported her, but at that time, our treasury was empty. Our members were facing their own struggles, and local government authorities I approached offered no tangible help. We managed to gather the bare essentials for the wedding. It was modest but sufficient.

What touched me deeply was when Maman Kabiru gave me an invitation card, addressed to Dr Amina. I was surprised. “How could I forget someone who helped me even when she knew I had nothing to offer her in return?” she said. “I pray for her every day.”

It took me days to summon the courage to send the message to Her Excellency. True to her nature, she responded almost immediately, asking for an account number to send her contribution. I travelled back to Mama Kabiru’s village to deliver it in person. Maman Kabiru was overwhelmed. She called her relatives and neighbours to join her in prayers—not only for Dr Amina, but for me as well. It was a powerful moment, one that words barely capture. So many people had failed this woman, yet one woman, far away from public office, did not forget her.

And this is not the first time she has supported Maman Kabiru through me. What’s even more humbling is that she has often insisted I keep her contributions anonymous. “Let them not know it’s from me,” she would say. That is the depth of her sincerity, compassion for its own sake, not for applause.

Her pet project, the RAiSE Foundation, focused on free cancer treatment for women, has touched countless lives. Long after her tenure as First Lady, the door remains open to those in need. That is not just philanthropy; that is commitment.

As she marks another birthday this week, 17th of this month precisely, I, alongside countless others, offer heartfelt gratitude—for her life, for her sacrifices, and for the legacy she continues to weave with gentleness and purpose.

Many know her titles—First Lady, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, daughter of statesmen. But to define her solely by her titles is to tell only a fraction of her story. Dr Amina does not derive identity from her positions; she transforms them.

In a world where many brandish privilege as a badge of superiority, Dr Amina cloaks hers in humility. She does not announce her presence when she walks into a room, yet the room shifts in recognition of her spirit. She does not seek to be worshipped, yet she is deeply revered, not for power, but for principle.

RAiSE Foundation is not a photo-op NGO. It is a movement—reaching women with obstetric fistula in places even hope hesitates to enter. She does not just pay for surgeries; she restores dignity. She does not merely talk about cancer awareness; she walks the talk—organising treks, outreach programmes, lectures, screenings, and follow-up care.

At one point, over 5,000 women were screened for breast cancer in a single year, with thousands more receiving cervical cancer screenings. Emergency tricycle ambulances were deployed to ferry pregnant women from remote areas. Vocational training was offered to women, and sponsorship for girls’ education became part of her impact. Her signature is on all of it—not in ink, but in compassion and action.

I have witnessed her turn modest birthday gestures from staff into moments of sincere gratitude, sometimes moved to tears by the simplicity and love behind each gift. That’s the paradox of her life: she gives in abundance and receives with humility.

She often says she has no interest in politics, claiming she lacks the patience. But respectfully, I disagree. I have watched her sit through harsh criticisms during town hall meetings without interruption. I have seen her respond to provocation with grace, where others might react with indignation. If that is not patience, then what is?

And so, I say this gently, dear Excellency—even though you have honoured your promise to stay behind the scenes, we still hope that one day, you may consider stepping into the broader political space. The kind of change you advocate, the kind that ensures every woman survives childbirth, that places healthcare within reach of the forgotten, may require your voice in policy-making rooms. Not because you seek power, but because power needs someone like you to humanise it.

May you continue to be the rock His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Abubakar Sani Bello leans on. May your light never dim, and may your impact continue to ripple across generations.

This week, we celebrate not just the passing of another year, but the blossoming of a life that has never stopped giving. May your days be long, your joy full, and your strength ever renewed. May the Almighty crown your heart of gold with peace that surpasses understanding, and may every seed of kindness you’ve sown bear fruit, both in this life and the next.

Happy Birthday, Dr Amina Abubakar Sani Bello. A mentor. A mother. A model of grace.

