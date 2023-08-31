Birthday: Shettima urges friends, allies to refrain from placing paid adverts

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has urged his friends and political allies to refrain from placing birthday wishes on Newspaper pages.

Shettima gave the advice in a statement he personally signed and issued by Mr Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima will turn 57 on Saturday.

He also advised his friends to stop utilising paid channels to convey their greetings in their endeavours to commemorate his birthday.

Shettima stated that the decision was made in the spirit of national commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance.

He said: ” Dear friends and well-wishers, as we approach the anniversary of my birth on Sept. 2, I am utterly grateful for the warm wishes and kind sentiments that many of you have expressed over the years.

” Your thoughtfulness has touched my heart and has been a source of immense joy. I would like to take this opportunity to humbly request that you consider celebrating this occasion in a different way.

” In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance.

“I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilising paid channels to convey your greetings.”

Shettima further asked his friends to join him in channeling their collective efforts towards a nobler cause.

He said: ” Instead of spending resources on such messages, I encourage you to contribute to the betterment of our society by donating to charity organisations in need or your preference, in our collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

“Thank you for your understanding and for being my all-weather friends and allies. Warm regards.” (NAN)

