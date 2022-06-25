Birthday: Orji Kalu rejoices with Gbajabiamila at 60

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen.Orji Kalu has described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as a progressive politician with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.



Kalu in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, extolled the virtues of the speaker, noting that his role in promoting healthy relationship among the three tiers of government was remarkable and patriotic.



The former governor of Abia called on the speaker not to relent in using his position to advance the cause of Nigerians, adding that his leadership style was highly commendable and worthy of emulation.



He said:I join other Nigerians in celebrating the historic and impressive accomplishments of Gbajabiamila as he clocks 60.



“Judging from his antecedents, the speaker has consistently demonstrated good deeds in various capacities in the private and public spheres of life.



“Under his watch, the green chamber is complementing the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in making life meaningful for Nigerians.



“The speaker deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to nation building and humanity”.



The senate chief whip prayed for longer life in good health for the speaker. (NAN)

