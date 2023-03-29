Birthday: Lawmaker prays God to grant Tinubu wisdom to execute agenda

By Akeem Abas

Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo) on Wednesday said that the task ahead of President-elect Bola Tinubu was herculean, and prayed God to grant him divine wisdom to execute his “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

This is contained in a statement by the lawmaker on Wednesday in Ibadan, in felicitation with Tinubu at 71.

According to Folarin, “I am praying for divine wisdom, courage, good health and long life required for him to execute his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Folarin, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, also urged him to be committed to transforming the image of Nigeria, strengthening its sovereignty, defence capability and protecting national interests.

“My sincerest congratulations and best wishes for our father, leader and President-elect. May you succeed as Nigeria’s President,” he said.

He said that Tinubu achieved his national leader status when he was the face of the main opposition party in Nigeria and also helped enthrone Buhari presidency in 2015.

“I call on religious groups across the country to pray for Tinubu’s long life and good health as he assumes the mantle of leadership of our dear country.

Folarin, a three-term lawmaker, said that Tinubu’s status had changed from national leader to a world leader.

“I join families, friends, members of the APC and leaders around the world in celebrating Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary.

“I thank Almighty God for his divine grace in Tinubu’s life in over seven decades. God helped him through life-threatening battles till he became main opposition leader in Nigeria.

“He helped enthrone Buhari’s Presidency in 2015. As fate would have it, he achieved what the superheroes from the south-western Nigeria could not,” he said.

The lawmaker said that with Tinubu’s victory as the country’s president, from May 29, his status would have changed from national leader to world leader.

He, therefore, said that there was need for Tinubu to think globally and act locally for the benefits of the downtrodden masses.

He added that Tinubu’s presidency symbolised renewed hope for the hopeless Nigerians and Africans. (NAN)