Birthday: Kukah’s passion for cause of the weak, oppressed unparalleled – Gov Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the passion of Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, for the cause of the weak, the oppressed and the less privileged as unparalleled
Lalong said this in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, as he joined the family, friends, associates, Catholic faithful and entire Christians to celebrate
“Indeed, your love for humanity and passion for the cause of the weak, oppressed and less privileged in our society remains unparalleled.“It continues to inspire many, especially the younger generation at home and abroad,” he said.
The governor added that through various national and international assignments, Bishop Kukah had contributed immensely to Nigeria’s polity.According to him, Kukah’s contribution in advancing solutions to critical national challenges and standing for truth, justice and equity was commendable.
“Your deep intellectual knowledge and contributions have also enriched our national discourse and inspired nation building, good governance, rule of law, anti-corruption and peace,” he said.The governor prayed God to continue to grant Bishop Kukah good health, wisdom and divine protection. NAN)
