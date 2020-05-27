Birthday: Buhari hails Amaechi, prays for more opportunities to serve country

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, on his 55th birthday, commending what he called his resulted-oriented leadership style, which positively reflects on people and projects he has supervised over the years.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, the President joins the All Progressives Congress (APC), family and political associates of the former Governor of Rivers State in celebrating the milestone, while congratulating him for a meteoric political rise, underlined by his forthrightness, diligence and deep sense of loyalty and patriotism.

“As the Minister of Transportation turns 55, President Buhari believes his investments in the development of Rivers State, and current efforts in building infrastructure across the country will always be remembered by posterity, urging him to stay focused on the larger picture of working to improve lives,” the statement said.

The President also extolled Amaechi for his willingness to make sacrifices and support the governing party, APC, recalling, with appreciation, the major role he played in the 2015 and 2019 Presidential Elections, and his continuous contributions to promote peace and unity of purpose.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will position the Director General of his Presidential Campaigns for greater glory, and grant him more opportunities to serve the country and humanity.



