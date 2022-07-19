BIRS explains taxation law in Benue

The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has insisted that all taxes in the state are backed by the law and there is no multiple taxation.

In a statement signed by Mr Jacob Suswam, the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman, BIRS on Tuesday, the service insisted that all taxes issues in the state are backed by law.

The Benue Chapter of the All Progressives Congress had accused the service of multiple taxation and increased checks on motor vehicle papers and driver’s licence.

Suswam said that the registration and renewal of vehicle particulars and National Driver’s licence was a provision of federal law domesticated by the Benue government.

He said that the tripartite exercise by BIRS, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers to check valid papers of vehicles in the state was targeted at commercial motor parks that conveyed passengers within and out of the state on a daily basis.

He also said that the exercise had “nothing to do with civil servants even though the law recognises motorists and not civil servants”.

“For every driver’s licence registration and renewal, the federal government gets 50 per cent of the fee through the FRSC.

“The assertion of the APC that unrealistic taxes are been imposed and enforced on the Benue people is untrue and misleading.

“In all states of the federation, the FRSC is empowered by law to impound any unregistered vehicle, and as well to fine any driver without a valid driver’s licence”.

Suswam further listed the advantages of vehicles registration to include improved security of the citizens as guaranteed through surveillance and checks by the police and other security agencies.(NAN)

