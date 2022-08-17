BIRS distributes computers, furniture to area offices

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Benue Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) has distributed computers and furniture items to its area offices across the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr Terhemba Suswam, Media Assistant to the Board Executive Chairman, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the Board Chairman, Mrs Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, distributed desktop computers, printers, laptops, chairs and tables to Area Tax offices to enhance efficiency.

The statement quoted Orubibi-Adzape as saying that she was determined to automate all tax processes, procedures, administration and enforcement in line with Joint Tax Board’s directive for the automation of all tax processes by 2025.

She charged the Area Tax Officers to handled the items with care adding that the computers would not only lessen their burden of taking office work to roadside computer shops for typing, but would also make their offices more befitting.

On their part, the Area Tax Officers expressed satisfaction with the items and commended the Chairman for digitalising all the area offices to make their work easy.

“The Chairman, upon assumption of office in November 2021, had expressed shock that all the area offices of the service had no computers and were resorting to the use of roadside computer shops for typing of official documents.

“This prompted the Chairman’s declaration that all the Area Tax Offices shall be adequately equipped with computers and modern furniture within the shortest possible time.”

According to the statement, the Head of ICT, Mr. Raymond Gagaor, performed the ceremony on behalf of the board chairman. (NAN

