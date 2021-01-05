Bipartisan Meeting of South-East Leaders: The Communique

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE BIPARTISAN MEETING OF SOUTH EAST LEADERS HELD ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021 AT CAMP NEYA, IGBERE, ABIA STATE

Leaders of the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, comprising leaders across party divides, met on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, and made these resolutions below:

1. The South East leaders commended President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his infrastructure regeneration drive across the five states in the South East.

2. Maintained their position for a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria. Hence, Ndigbo is not in support of secession and ultimately any secessionist group (s)

3. The South East as a major geopolitical zone and Ndigbo, being one of the three predominant tribes in Nigeria, must take its rightful position in national polity. The Presidency has rotated between Northern and Southern Nigeria and among the various geopolitical zones. Thus, the South West and South South geopolitical zones in the southern part of the country have produced the President of Nigeria in the persons of His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, and His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR. Hence as power is expected to rotate to the South in 2023, the leaders noted that the South East is the only zone in the South that is yet to produce a President of Nigeria in the current democratic dispensation.

4. With the support of other geopolitical zones and ethnic groups, the position of Nigerian President in the 2023 general elections in all political parties should be zoned to the South East for the sake of justice, fairness and equity.

5. Ndigbo calls for change of security architecture of the country to curtail the menace of banditry, kidnapping and killings across the country.

6. The South East zone is united and indivisible in advancing the cause of the region and Ndigbo.

Signed: H. E Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Ike Ekweremadu