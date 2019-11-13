Biotechnology Society of Nigeria holds 1st International Conference for South West

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN), in collaboration with Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), will between December 9th and 13th this year, host its maiden international conference in the South West zone of the country.

According to the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, LOC, Dr Olufisayo Onawumi, the Conference will attract national and international scientists – corporate and individual researchers, regulators, consumer advocates, policy makers, education, agriculture, medical, industrial and public sectors, at FRIN in Ibadan, venue of the conference.

He added that the Conference will feature DNA Extraction, Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction and Concept of Nucleic.

Tagged: 1st Biotechnology Society of Nigeria International Conference and Pre Conference Workshop for Southwest (BSN – SW) Zone, the event’s theme is: Biotechnology Researches: Expanding the Horizon of Food Security and Safety, Health, Environment and Industry.

Onamuwi, who disclosed that the Keynote Address will be delivered by Director-General of FRIN, Prof. Adeshola Olatunde Adepoju, added that the Sub-themes are: Agricultural and Food Biotechnology, Microbial Biotechnology, Medical and Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology and Advocacy on Genetically Modified Organisms.

Also in a telephone conversation, the Chairperson of the South West zone of the Society, Prof. Bola Boboye, said BSN “was established with the concept of impacting positive development on Nigerian Society in medicine, industry, agriculture, environment, food safety and security.

“This is aimed to be through promoting cooperation on the biotechnological advancement in Nigeria and the international community; promote discussion on all aspects of biotechnological development within the research institutes, universities, government agencies, industries and related organizations; helping to develop current biotechnological models to solve problems within Nigerian society and promotion of safe and sustainable biotechnology in Nigeria,” she said.

Boboye further explained that BSN was created in the six geographical zones “to actualize the Society’s concept by encouraging the exchange of ideas among scientists of different disciplines on the concepts and application of biotechnology through conferences, symposia, workshops, public lectures, exhibitions and publications.”

President of BSN, Prof Benjamin Ubi said Nigerian scientists were putting together collaborative efforts to ensure that the country benefits from biotechnology.

He added that the technology will boost Nigeria’s economy using bio-solutions, especially in the areas of food security, health, environment, industry and much more.