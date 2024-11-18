Biotechnology Society honours NOUN VC for exceptional leadership, contributions to biotechnology education

Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi A. Peters, has been presented with an esteemed award by the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria in recognition of his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the advancement of biotechnology education, research, and innovation.

Presenting the award in Abuja on Monday, the BSN said: “Under Prof. Peters’ guidance, NOUN has played a pivotal role in fostering scientific progress and promoting the development of biotechnology in Nigeria.

“His unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the nurturing of future scientists has made a profound impact on the sector.”

The BSN congratulated the Vice-Chancellor on “this well-deserved honour” and thanked him for his dedication to shaping the future of biotechnology in Africa.