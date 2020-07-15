Biosecurity: Biosafety agency inaugurates 20-member committee to draft policy

Share the news













The National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA, on Tuesday inaugurated a 20-member committee to draft the National Biosecurity Policy.

The NBMA Act was amended in 2019 and its scope expanded to include emerging aspects of modern biotechnology and bio-security.

The Director-General, Dr Rufus Ebegba urged the committee to produce a draft of the policy that would form a blueprint to ensure Nigeria’s involvement in biosecurity globally.

According to him, the draft would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for approval and subsequent implementation.

​“Nigeria will not be caught unawares as there are moves in place to ensure that Nigeria responds promptly to organisms that threaten our environment and human health.

“The ultimate aim is to have a healthy environment and healthy citizens, so that the productivity of the nation can be properly harnessed and actualised,’’ he said.

The Director, African Union Development Agency (AUDA) of the African Biosafety Network of Expertise (ABNE), Dr Jeremy Ouedraogo commended the agency’s resolve to ensure biosafety and biosecurity in Nigeria and Africa.

Quedraogo, in a virtual meeting alongside his team, said the African Union was working with the World Health Organisation to develop a policy, adding that ABNE​ would support Nigeria through the drafting process.​

“NBMA has a duty to serve West Africa and you are doing that very well. We will make our team available to support the drafting team in any capacity,’’ Quedraogo said.

Chinyere Nzeduru, Chairman of the committee and Director of the Agency’s Biosecurity Department, commended the DG for trusting the members with the task.

Nzeduru assured the D-G that the committee would develop a draft policy within the laid down time frame.

The committee is expected to submit the first draft policy available on July 17, 2020.

