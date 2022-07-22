Bingham varsity debunks news of Boko Haram invasion 

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Management of Bingham University has debunked the news making rounds in the social media about Boko Haram invasion on the institution.

The Director, Public Affairs of the institution, Mr Daburi Misal, who reacted to the news in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Friday, urged the public to disregard the information.

“The attention of the management of Bingham University has been drawn to an online news report by nationwidenews.ng stating that `Boko Haram writes Bingham University, parents withdraw wards in panic’.

“The write up goes on to state that Boko Haram wrote the authorities of the university, informing of an imminent attack.

“The claim is totally false as no such letter has been received by the authorities of the university,” he said.

Misal said that the university had however taken extra precautionary security measures in the light of information being circulated in the social media.

He said that the claim that some parents had gone ahead to withdraw their children/wards from the campus was also false. (NAN)

