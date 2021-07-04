Bingham University, Ukraine, agree to sustain relationship in education

Bingham University, a private located in Karu, Nasarawa State and Ukraine have pledged to continue with their relationship, which began in 2019.

The relationship between the university and Ukraine has two basic components: Staff exchange programme and Students academic mobility programme.

The decision to sustain the relationship when a delegation from the university, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof W.B. Qurix, visited the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria in Abuja, over the weekend.

The visit was in furtherance of the existing relationship between Bingham university and Sumy State University in Ukraine.

During the visit, the university was presented with the certificates of its students who recently concluded a three-month training programme in Cyber Security & Economics.

Speaking during the visit, Prof Qurix emphasized the need for the relationship to continue, especially in the areas of staff exchange programme.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to sustaining the cooperation.

In his remarks, the Ukarainian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Valerii KIRDODA, thanked the delegation for the visit and wished Bingham University well.

Other members of the delegation from Bingham University were the Director of Public Affairs, Dabiri Musa; Co-ordinator, Advancement & Linkages, Monica Ankyegh; Head of Department of Economics, Dr. Abayomi Awojuyi.

