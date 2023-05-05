Binani cries out over plans to launch mass protest against her

The Binani Campaign Organization yesterday raised the alarm over alleged plot by some politicians to sponsor a weeklong protest against the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani).



According to the group, the protest was conceived by some disgruntled forces to divert public attention from the petition before the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.



The pro Binani group said some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have been mobilized with financial resources and other logistics to carry out the protest.No figure was however mentioned



Even more , the group alleged that the protest was designed to hold in strategic places and Western embassies in Abuja.



It alleged that the protesters have been hired to demand the prosecution of Binani over Adamawa Governorship Supplementary Elections.



The group however said Binani has insisted that she would not be intimidated to stop the move to “retrieve her mandate.”



The Director-General of the Binani Campaign Organization, Senator Ahmed Barata, exposed the plot in a statement in Abuja.



The statement, which was titled “Attempt to divert public attention on Adamawa Governorship Election, ” implicated some highly-placed people.



The campaign organization called on APC faithful and Binani’s supporters across the country to disregard the proposed protest against her.



The statement said: “It has come to our notice that in its desperate attempt to divert public attention from the strong case being filed at the Election Tribunal by our gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, some politicians and highly-placed forces have engaged the services of some civil society organisations (CSOs), to engage in a week-long protest in some strategic places and Western Embassies here in Abuja, to achieve its propaganda objective.



“The sponsored CSO’s have already been provided with T-shirts and Face-caps that have been imprinted with the picture of Sen. Binani and some inscription calling for her prosecution.



“We would like to assure the people of Adamawa State as well as her well-wishers throughout the country, and indeed, the international community, that neither will she be distracted nor intimidated or cowed into surrendering the already ongoing legal quest to recover her stolen mandate.



“They have tried everything under the sun to downplay the evidence of their barbaric brutality on INEC officials and the acts of brigandage they perpetrated during the last election to no avail.



“We call on all Binani supporters, our party faithful and well-wishers to ignore the planned protests by the rented members of the civil society organisations, and look forward to the good news ahead, as we are optimistic that we have an air-tight case against INEC at the tribunal that would result in Binani’s victory.”

