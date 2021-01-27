Bills for Establishment of 3 new Delta varsities pass first reading

Bills for the establishment of three new universities in Delta have passed first reading at the state House of Assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The establishment bills 2020 are for: the Delta State University of Education, Agbor, Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Asaba, and the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The first reading of the Bills was presented by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor, during the plenary of the Assembly on Wednesday, in Asaba.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly, when put to voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by Mrs Pat Ajudua, representing Oshimili North constituency.

The second reading of the Bills has been slated for Feb. 2.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the plenary, Mr Shedrack Rapu, representing Oshimili South constituency, commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for the proposed upgrade of the State University, Anwai campus, to a full-fledged University.

He said the upgrade of the tertiary institution would not only create jobs for the people, but also boost economic activities in the state capital.

The lawmaker noted that Oshimili South Local Government Area had benefited immensely from the present administration, in the areas of infrastructural development, assuring the state government of the people’s resolute support for the Okowa-led administration. (NAN)