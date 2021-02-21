Billiri chieftancy tussle: Buhari condemns violence, call for maximum restraint

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “great shock and deep concern” over the eruption of violence in Gombe State arising from the Billiri chieftaincy tussle.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, President Buhari was quoted to have said: “I’m seriously disturbed by the outbreak of violence in Gombe State and call on the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.”

According to the President, “the easy resort to violence is uncalled for because there are enough avenues to resolve differences amicably without threatening law and order.”

He noted that “in a circle of violence, there are no winners, except losers,” advising Muslims and Christians to “avoid the temptation of resorting to violence in order to express their grievances.”

“Nigerians have shed enough blood over issues that could have been peacefully resolved. I appeal to the two parties to sheathe their swords for the sake of peaceful coexistence. Gombe has enjoyed relative religious harmony for decades and you shouldn’t allow hoodlums destroy this positive record,” President Buhari appealed to the feuding parties.