Bill to regulate human organs harvest scales 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly 

June 22, 2021



A bill to regulate human organs harvest and transplantation has scaled its  second reading in the Lagos State House Assembly.

The bill scaled the second reading after it read for the second by the Clerk the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko during plenary on Tuesday.

Onafeko said the title the bill ‘ Lagos State Organ Harvest and Transplantation Bill 2021’ .

said  that it is a bill for a law to regulate organ harvest and transplantation in Lagos state for other connected purposes.

The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hakeem Sokunle (Oshodi-Isolo 1) explained that the bill captured the legal framework for the regulation of organ transplantation from donors either living or dead to patients in .

Sokunle explained that the bill had seven parts with 37 sub-sections and tried to curb illegal trade in human parts.

“Under its offence and ’ clause, the bill states that a person who removes the organ of another person for a reason other than for therapeutic purposes commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years without an option of fine.

“The bill also stipulates that a person or any and who, for the purposes of transplant, conducts, associates with, or helps in any manner in the removal of any organ without the permission of the  authority commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N5 million  or a term of 10 years,” said.

Contributing, Gbolahon Yishawu p, (Eti-Osa 2) , said the bill would help in putting a stop to organ trafficking, while calling the attention of his colleagues to some grey areas in the bill.

Also, Rotimi Olowo (Somolu 1) condemned the act of harvesting organs for monetary gain in some parts of the country,  adding that the bill would put an end to such as well as protect minors and the mentally ill.

Olowo argued that the bill would bring about the sanctity of life and human dignity, while the for such acts should be stiffer than what prescribed in the bill.

The lawmaker added that the bill would  provide certified medical laboratories for the organs donated by donors and that this was aimed at stopping the involvement of quacks and the criminally minded.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni,  condemned the high rate of organ trafficking in the country.

explained that the bill was all encompassing and that it should be by all members of the house.

The Leader of the House,  Mr Sanai Agunbiade,  described the bill as a product of deep reflection on the part of the state government.

Agunbiade noted that the bill would procedure and discourage the act of organ harvesting for financial gain.

“The bill will ensure that organ transplanting is not all-comers affair in the health sector in Lagos state,” Agunbiade said.

Commenting,  the Speaker of the house, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that  the bill would make provisions to criminalise the activities of  ritualists.

He directed that the administration of criminal justice law be studied so that  the Organ Harvest and Transplantation bill considered would be  all-encompassing.

The speaker then committed the bill to the committee on Health for public hearing. (NAN)

