Bill to maintain internal security scales second reading in Enugu assembly

A bill for a law to provide for Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and for other connected purposes on Wednesday scaled through the second reading at the Enugu State House

By Ifeoma Aka

A bill for a law to provide for Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and for other connected purposes on Wednesday scaled through the second reading at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The sponsor of the bill and minority leader, Chief Iloabuchi Aniagu, said that when passed into law, the bill would help tackle the fraudulent and insecurity acts hindering economic activities in the state.

Aniagu said that the bill would mandated the President-General (PG) of communities to report security issues to local government council chairmen and to ministry, department and agencies in charge of security.

He said that that it would also streamline the job roles of traditional rulers and PGS that sometimes result to conflict in some communities.

He said that the bill would mandate property or house owners to put security cameras on their houses to monitor the activities of hoodlums in their areas.

The minority leader said that the bill would equally monitor the activities of fake churches and ministries that hide under the umbrella of churches to defraud people of their hard earned money.

The member representing Enugu South Obiajulu Ugwu applauded the executive arm of government for bringing the bill, adding that it would help to save the residents lives.

She called for upwards review of the punishment of anybody who violates the law when passed.

Mr Ostia Eze, (PDP Oji River), Mr Harrison Ogara (LP Igbo-Eze South), Mr Williams Amuka (PDP Igbo Etiti West) and Mr Chima Obieze (PDP Ezeagu), in their separate contributions described the bill as long overdue.

Eze added that the bill would not only checkmate the activities of native doctors but look into the activities of those hiding under churches to defraud people.

They explained that the bill should include that any native doctor that prepare bullet proof charms for people should first test it on his body.

Ogara suggested that anyone found with human parts should be jailed for life, adding that anyone caught disposing charms on waterways, roads or bushes should also be jailed.

Other lawmakers who spoke called on the state government for proper implementation of the bill if passed to checkmate activities of offenders.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the assembly, Chief Uche Ugwu referred the bill to committees on Youth, Sports and Security, Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privilege to work on the bill and report back to the house in two weeks.

Ugwu used the medium to announce the ended of the second section of the eight assembly, adding that the third section will commence on Thursday June 12.

He outlined their achievements to include passage of 23 executive bills including Enugu State

Electricity Regulatory Law, Enugu State Environmental and Climate law among others.

He promised to continue to work in synergy with the executive and Judiciary arms to ensure that the state achieve its goals.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)