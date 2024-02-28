Bill to include Anambra State as member of NDDC fails at Senate

A bill seeking to include Anambra state as member of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) has failed at Wednesday’s plenary in the Senate.

The bill which was sponsored by Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) sought inclusion of Anambra state through amendment of the Act that establish the NDDC.

“A bill for an Act to amend the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to make provision for inclusion of Anambra state as one of the member states and for other related matters”.

The sponsor of the bill who was armed with documents reflecting that Anambra has been a beneficiary of 13% derivation since 2021, said, the state will further benefit from the mandate of the NDDC if it is included in the envisaged amendment of the Act.

However, his presentation drew curiosity when he said, the neighbouring Kogi state has not started receiving 13% derivative from its oil.

Senator Jibrin Isah (Kogi East), urged Anambra lawmaker to limit his argument to his state, saying “Kogi has started receiving oil derivation since 2022”.

Reacting, the Senate President suggested an amendment that would have accommodated other states since Kogi is now an oil producing state and other states that may have oil in future.

On Senator Nwoye’s insistence that “Kogi was yet to receive 13% oil derivative, arguing that the oil wells being claimed by Kogi state belong to Anambra, Senate President advised that the bill be stepped down or be subjected to votes, explaining that the Senate shouldn’t be dragged into boundary issues.

Accordingly, the bill was rejected after it was put to voice vote by the Senate President.

