Bill to establish Religious Harmony Commission passes 2nd reading

A bill for an Act to establish the National Religious Harmony Commission has passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja.

The bill which sought to provide statutory framework for the protection of fundamental human rights as it related to matters of religious freedom and liberty, was sponsored by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The bill which was presented on behalf of the speaker by Rep. Abubakar Fulata, (APC-Jigawa) when passed into law, would give powers to the commission to ensure religious harmony.

It would also empower the commission to investigate cases of religious discrimination, victimisation and harassment in all sectors of Nigeria and prosecute offenders

“It will monitor incidents of religious extremism, including hate speech and other actions and utterances intended to incite violent passions and prosecute offenders.

“Provide an early warning system for government and law enforcement to detect and prevent actions likely to incite religious violence and breakdown in law and order.

“Conduct research and advise the government and National Assembly on remedial measures to prevent religious extremism and the dangers that flow therefrom.”

In his ruling, the speaker referred the bill to the Committee of the Whole for accelerated action. (NAN)

