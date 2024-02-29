Bill to establish Peace Corps passes 3rd reading at House of Reps

The House of Representatives on Thursday, passed for third reading, a Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps.

The Bill was jointly sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu and House Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere among others at plenary in Abuja.

The bill is titled: “Bill for an Act to Establish Nigerian Peace Corps to facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Services, Neighbourhood Watch, Nation Building and for Related Matters”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill sought to give statutory backing to the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria.

However, less than two months after the passage, a motion for rescission on the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2023 was moved on the floor of the house by Rep. Francis Waive (PDP-Delta).

Waive noted that after the passage of the Bill, new facts emerged that would strengthen the functions and the operational structure of the corps.

He added that this was why the house rescinded its decision on the Bill and recommited it to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration and passage.

The Bill sought to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps as a body, charged with the responsibility to develop, empower and provide gainful employment for youths.

When enacted, the act would facilitate peace, volunteerism, Community Services, Neighborhood Watch and Nation building.

NAN reports that by this passage, the Nigerian Peace Corps establishment Bill would be making its way to the Senate for concurrence and eventual transmission to the President.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola