A Bill to set up Araromi Front Sea Port in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has passed first reading in the Senate.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, the media aide to Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South) on Wednesday.

Tofowomo is the sponsor of the bill.

The senator said that he would ensure the speedy passage of the bill for the benefits of residents of Ondo State and the country at large.

“The bill for the establishment of Araromi front seaport passed the first reading today at the plenary.

“I will ensure the speedy passage of the bill with a timely presidential assent due to its significant impact locally, regionally and nationally.

“The establishment of the port will create employment and generate revenue for the country.

“Considering the economic history of the coastal area of Ondo State, the port will play a significant role in the development of Nigeria’s economy,’’ Tofowomo was quoted as saying.

He observed that there was no federal institution in Ondo South since the creation of the state in spite of oil revenues being generated from the area. (NAN)

