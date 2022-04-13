Bill to establish FMC Kano scales 2nd reading in Reps

By EricJames Ochigbo

A bill for An Act to Establish Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gwarzo, Kano State, for medical administration and for other related matters has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill introduced by Rep. Musa Garo (APC-Kano) on Wednesday had passed first reading in the plenary on March 24.

Leading the debate, Garo said the bill sought to provide a legal framework for the establishment of the centre to develop and offer health services for the needs of the members of his constituency and the state at large.

According to him, Gwarzo Local Government Area in Kano State is in dire need of this proposed medical facility, saying that residents currently witness short fall in their medical needs.

“The bill seeks to equip, maintain and operate the medical centre so as to provide facilities for diagnosis, curative and rehabilitative services.

“To construct, equip, maintain and operate the centre with proper staff, technicians, doctors and nurses.

“To operate such clinics, out-patient departments, laboratories, research or experimental stations like other institutions for the efficient functioning of the medical centre.

“To provide the general policies and guidelines relating to major expansion programmes of the medical centre and provide facilities for the training of medical students of associate institutions,’’ he said.

Garo said if established, it would not only bridge the gap in the non-existence of health institutions in Gwarzo, but would also provide neighbouring states with health security.

The lawmaker therefore urged the house to consider it crucial and imperative for the bill to be considered for second reading.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) referred the bill to the relevant committees in the house for further legislative actions. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

