Bill to establish Federal University of Applied Sciences, Manchok, passes second reading in Senate

A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Manchok, Kaduna State passed second reading in Senate on Tuesday.

Leading the debate on the bill, the sponsor, Senator Katung, Sunday Marshall (Kadana South) giving the background of the University said the bill was read for the first time in the hallowed chamber on Thursday 27th July 2023 for justification for the Senate to pass the Bill into law.

He said science has been an integral part of mankind and existence from time immemorial, adding that the knowledge that science gives us is what we classify as “Basic Science’’ whilst the application of this knowledge for practical purposes is called “Applied Sciences’’.

According to him, “the very essence of this Bill is to provide a highly specialized Institution of learning that would provide a holistic view of science as a broad area and how elements of different Applied Sciences work with each other.

The objectives of the University amongst others include: to provide courses of instruction and training and research in Applied Sciences and produce technicians and such skilled personnel required for related industries.

“Act as agents and catalyst through post-graduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilisation, exploitation and conservation of the country’s natural, economic and human resources.

“Identify the technological problems and needs of the society and to find solutions to them within the context of overall national development.

“To provide and promote sound basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of technology and applied sciences, taking into account indigenous culture and the need to enhance national unity.

“Post graduate research leading to the award of diplomas, first degrees, and higher degrees in various aspects of applied sciences”.

Senator Marshall said the establishment of the University proposed in the instant Bill will advance knowledge through research and the nurturing of unique innovations in Applied Sciences by the transformation of the scientific knowledge of Nigerian graduates. This would in turn stimulate Nigeria’s technological advancements.

He emphasized that the proposed University of applied sciences, although located on an existing Institution, will attract some financial implications for its operational and physical structures necessary for smooth takeoff at the existing Federal College of Statistics, Manchok in Kaduna state.

Senator Marshall urged his Distinguished Colleagues, with “every sense of humility” to “unreservedly” support the bill for second reading.

His appeal to his colleagues achieved the desired result as the bill received overwhelming support from all the members.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), who called himself a Kaduna man, haven worked there for many years, in his comments said the university was well deserved, considering the neglect of southern Kaduna where Manchok is located.

