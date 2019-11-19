Bill to establish Federal Medical Centre in Kaduna passes first reading

A bill initiated by Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central for an Act to establish the Federal Medical Centre, Rigasa, on Tuesday passed first reading in the Senate.

According to Senator Uba Sani, when established, the Federal Medical Centre will bring the much needed relief to inhabitants of the hugely populated area who have for long had to travel long distances to get medical attention.

“Lack of access to a good medical facility for years worsened the health condition of children, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the area,” the Senator said.

“I have embarked on intensive and extensive engagement with my distinguished colleagues to get their buy-in and ensure the quick passage of the important bill,” he said.

Senator Uba has so far sponsored and co-sponsored bills as well as several landmark motions in the short period of his entry to the Senate, making him one the most active lawmakers of the 9th Senate.

