Bill to establish Federal College of Nursing in Kwara passes first reading

A Bill to provide for the establishment of Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery at Ayedun, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara passed first reading at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, (APC-Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Kwara) who sponsored the Bill said that the college would provide necessary services for the people.

He stated that if the Bill was passed into law, the college would have the status of a tertiary institution and would have the right and privileges of such institutions.

He stressed that the college would provide courses of instruction in academic and professional programmes for students and services that are incidental to the object of the college.

Olawuyi stated that the college would also provide training and research in general nursing, midwifery and other specialisations in nursing.

This, according to him, will lead to the award of professional certificates, diplomas, degrees and basic certificates.

The lawmaker said that the college would also provide avenues for continuing education in nursing and midwifery.

Olawuyi added that the college would provide opportunity for his constituents and other Nigerians who desired to become nurses or midwives. (NAN)

