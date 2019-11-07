Bill to establish Fed. Poly Orogun, Delta passes second reading in Senate

A Bill for an Act for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta passed Second Reading in the Senate on Thursday.

This was sequel to the presentation of the Bill by the sponsor, Sen. Omo Ovie-Agege during plenary.

The Bill is titled: “A bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State to Provide Full-time Courses in Technology, Applied Science, Management and other Fields of Studies and to Make Provisions for the General Administration and for Related Matters, 2019 (SB. 34).

In his Lead Debate, Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, pointed out that the institution would bring education closer to the people in the area.

According to him, numerous admission seekers in the area earnestly yearn for this institution outside the already existing Petroleum Training Institutes.

Omo-Agege said that when established, it would create more admission opportunities for youths, even as he expressed regret that tertiary admission seekers were denied admissions ‘based on quotas and ‘catchment areas”.

He said “The absence of such an all-embracing Federal Academic Institution with statutory approval to develop a wide range of professionals is a limitation that is of serious concern to our leaders and people.

“It is a huge challenge affecting a great majority of our otherwise qualified tertiary education admission seekers who are often denied admissions based on quotas and ‘catchment areas’.

“By establishing the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, this senate would be creating an institution that would, among others, develop top quality human resource portfolios in many areas of need in both the private and public sectors.”

Senators who spoke in favour of the Bill in their separate contributions include Senate Minority Whip, Phillip Aduda, Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central) and George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers East).

In his remark, Lawan also threw his weight behind the Bill, stressing that education was an essential ingredient for building a prosperous society.

“There are countries that survive without natural resources. Their people are given very functional and relevant education and that is why they can function. They can take any job, they can work anywhere and in fact, they export their people’s knowledge, capacities and skills.

“So we have to do the same. Our system has to be functional.

“What this Bill seeks to do is to create that critical mass of our people who will be trained in this very vital sector of our economy.

“No amount of investment will be too much because the economies actually depend on the ability of the people that they have been trained,” he said.

Lawan, thereafter referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institution and TetFund to report back to the senate in four weeks.(NAN)