Bill to bring succor for tenants in Abuja passes first reading

A bill that will stop landlords from demanding two or more years rent from tenants in Abuja passed first reading at the Senate on Tuesday.

“Advanced Rent (Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc) Regulation Bill, 2022 is sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi ( Kogi West).

Adeyemi expressed optimism that the bill will essentially benefit low income earners in Abuja and also protect them from unnecessary harassments and intimidations by landlords.

“The bill essentially will enable low income earners sleep with their two eyes closed without harassments from landlords,” he said.

The Kogi lawmaker said he will work hard to sponsor bills that will have direct impact on the lives of Nigerians such as this one which means a lot for those who can’t pay their rents”.

He said there can’t be peace and stability when there is abject poverty, adding that “some of us believe we’ve a duty to make laws that will make life bearable for the ordinary people”.

“The law is to make landlords ask for three months rent initially and subsequently, monthly”, adding “ I know how people struggle to pay monthly”.

Adeyemi said he sponsored the same bill in the 6th and 7th Senate when the economy was better and it has become more compelling to pass it now with the dwindling economic fortunes of Nigerians.

He was of the view that the bill help to “keep our ladies off the streets just as it will keep the youth off drugs”, adding he does not play politics when he talks out of his conviction.

He said who have money to build these houses and even estates (landlords) are already self sufficient and would lose nothing if the collect their rents on monthly basis.

“Our duty is to protect the poor majority”, adding that he will discuss with NGOs, NLC and other stakeholders after Tuesday’s briefing of the press.

