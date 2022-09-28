Bill to amend trafficking in persons Act passes 2nd reading

By EricJames Ochigbo

A Bill for an Act to amend Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration on Wednesday, passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill sought to make provisions for enhanced efficiency in the operations of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

It was sponsored by Rep. Ibrahim A. Isiaka, Rep. Luke Onofiok and 10 others.

The bill also sought to review the mode of appointment of the Director-General of the agency.

The bill, when passed into law, would strengthen the composition of its Governing Board and review the offences and penal provisions and for related matters.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, referred the bill to the Committee of the Whole for accelerated legislative action. (NAN)

