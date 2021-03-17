Bill seeking to eliminate discrimination against women scales 2nd reading

A bill for an Act seeking to eliminate all of discrimination against women has scaled second at the House of Representatives.


Rep. Saidu Abdullahi ( Niger-APC) sponsored the bill said that it would provide a mechanism for enforcing provisions of universal declaration on protection of human rights.


added that the bill would also enforce international covenant on and political rights and convention on the elimination of all of discrimination against women in Nigeria.


said that it would help to enforce protocol on the Charter on human and peoples’ rights on the rights of women in Africa.


Rep. Linda Ikpeazu (Anambra-) contributing to the debate said that the bill was laudable and would help to curtail all of discrimination against the women’s folk.


She urged members to allow the bill pass, commending the sponsor of the bill.(NAN)

