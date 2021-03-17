A bill for an Act seeking to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.



Rep. Saidu Abdullahi ( Niger-APC) who sponsored the bill said that it would provide a mechanism for enforcing provisions of universal declaration on protection of human rights.



He added that the bill would also enforce international covenant on civil and political rights and convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women in Nigeria.



He said that it would help to enforce protocol on the African Charter on human and peoples’ rights on the rights of women in Africa.



Rep. Linda Ikpeazu (Anambra-PDP) while contributing to the debate said that the bill was laudable and would help to curtail all forms of discrimination against the women’s folk.



She urged members to allow the bill pass, while commending the sponsor of the bill.(NAN)

