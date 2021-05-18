A Bill for an Act to provide for the procedure and ceremony for transition and assumption of office for the President and Vice President elect on Tuesday passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Kpam Sokpo (PDP-Benue), who sponsored the bill, said it was aimed at ensuring smooth transition from one administration to another.

He added that the bill would help to facilitate smooth handover between outgoing President and Vice President to the incoming President and Vice President.

Rep. Tobi Okechwukwu, the Deputy Minority Leader, while contributing, said the bill would tackle lack of precision on transition programme.

He said that the transition period was a time when cabinet members that would form the new government must have been selected to keep the country on the move.

He said that the period of transition should have afforded the President-elect to do some research that would help in the smooth running of the new administration.

The deputy minority leader stressed that the transition period should not be a time for watching the body language of the President on the direction of his administration.

“This bill is important, because we lost about six months in 2015 because the cabinet of the President was not constituted and the same thing happened in 2019.

“This should be a country of rules and law and the law must be seen to have been obeyed,” he said.

He said that the situation was the same at the states level, where state governors after winning election for six months failed to constitute their cabinets.

The lawmakers, thereafter voted unanimously in favour of the bill scaling second reading.(NAN)

