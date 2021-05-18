Bill on transition procedure for President, Vice President elect passes 2nd reading

A Bill for an Act to for the procedure and ceremony for transition and assumption of for the President and Vice President elect on Tuesday passed second reading the House of Representatives.

Rep. Kpam Sokpo (PDP-Benue), who sponsored the bill, said it was aimed   ensuring smooth transition from one administration to another.

He added the bill would to smooth handover between outgoing President and Vice President to the incoming President and Vice President.

Rep. Tobi Okechwukwu, the Deputy Minority Leader, while contributing, said the bill would tackle lack of precision on transition programme.

He said the transition period was a time when cabinet members would form the new must have been selected to the country on the move.

He said the period of transition should have afforded the President-elect to do some research would in the smooth running of the new administration.

The deputy minority leader stressed that the transition period should not be a time for watching the body language of the President on the direction of his administration.

“This bill is important, because we lost about six in 2015 because the cabinet of the President was not constituted and the same thing happened in 2019.

“This should be a country of rules and law and the law must be seen to have been obeyed,” he said.

He said that the situation was the same the states level, where state after winning election for six failed to constitute their cabinets.

The lawmakers, thereafter voted unanimously in favour of the bill scaling second reading.(NAN)

