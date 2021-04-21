A Bill seeking to establish efficient and effective emergency response system scaled second reading at the Senate on Wednesday.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the Bill during plenary by the sponsor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun).

The Bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to establish a nationwide toll-free emergency number for reporting of emergencies throughout the federation and for related matters, 2021”.

Leading the debate, Amosun recalled that the Bill was read for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

He explained that the Bill sought to provide for a nationwide toll-free emergency number that would aid the implementation of a national system of reporting emergencies and for other related matters.

“Emergency telephone number is typically a three-digit number that can be easily remembered and dialed quickly.

“Emergency numbers are needed in life-threatening situations. They can also be used to report emergencies of various types such as road accidents, fire, burglary, medical emergencies and so on,” he said.

According to Amosun, the proposed nationwide toll-free emergency number is 112 or any other three digit numbers as may be agreed upon during the public hearing.

“The proposed 112 toll free national emergency line is easier to learn, remember and dial.

“It will save a lot of Nigerians the stress of having to memorise more than one emergency number.”

Contributing, Sen. Bala Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi) said the free national emergency line bill when passed would be one of the greatest innovations with a view to stemming the tide of insecurity in the country.

Also, Sen.Tolu Odebiyi (APC-Ogun) said the Bill when passed would help in unifying all the phone numbers in different states.

The Bill was thereafter referred to the Senate Committee on Communication by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan to report back in four weeks.(NAN)

