Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launches annual Goalkeepers Data Report

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it has launched its third annual Goalkeepers Data Report, which features new data.

The foundation stated this in its Report which Spotlights “New Data on Global Inequality, Calls to Prioritise Those Being Left Behind” made available to newsmen in Lagos.

The Report entitled: “Examining Inequality 2019,” which they co-authored, was launched on Tuesday.

The foundation said: “Goalkeepers is the foundation’s campaign to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals).

“By sharing stories and data behind the Global Goals through events and an annual report, we hope to inspire a new generation of leaders—Goalkeepers who raise awareness of progress, hold their leaders accountable, and drive action to achieve the Global Goals.”

It shows that while progress on health and development continues unabated, global inequality remains a major barrier to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the foundation, even in the worst-off parts of low- and low-middle-income countries, more than 99 per cent of communities have seen an improvement in child mortality and schooling.

“Yet, in spite of this progress, persistent gaps in opportunity mean that nearly half a billion people— about one in 15— still do not have access to basic health and education.

“Gaps between countries, districts, and boys and girls prove that the world’s investments in development aren’t reaching everyone.

“Using new sub-national data, the report uncovers the vast inequalities within countries that are masked by averages.

“Where you’re born is still the biggest predictor of your future, and no matter where you’re born, life is harder if you’re a girl.

“Despite gains in female educational attainment, opportunities for girls are limited by social norms, discriminatory laws and policies, and gender-based violence.

“As we write, billions of people are projected to miss the targets that we all agreed represent a decent life.”

According to the report, the foundation said it beliefs that seeing where the world is succeeding will inspire leaders to do more, and seeing where the world is falling short will focus their attention.

The foundation called for a new approach to development, targeting the poorest people in the countries and districts that need to make up the most ground to address persistent inequality.

“Governments should prioritise primary healthcare to deliver a health system that works for the poorest.

“Government should also deliver digital governance to ensure that governments are responsive to their least-empowered citizens, and more support for farmers to help them adapt to climate change’s worst effects,” it said.

The foundation added that it would produce a Goalkeepers Data Report every year through 2030, timing it to the annual gathering of world leaders in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly.

“The report is designed to track progress in achieving the Global Goals, highlight examples of success, and inspire leaders around the world to accelerate their efforts.

“The goal is to identify both what’s working and where we’re falling short,” it said.

As in past years, in conjunction with the report, Bill and Melinda Gates will co-host the third annualGoalkeepers events in New York City during the U.N. General Assembly, convening global leaders.

It is to celebrate progress in global health and development and highlight the critical importance of closing the global inequality gap to achieve the Global Goals. (NAN)