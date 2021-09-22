Bill for offices of Auditors-General, Audit Service Commission passes 2nd second reading at Benue Assembly

A Bill seeking to establish offices of the Auditors-General and Audit Service Commission has passed second reading at the Benue House of Assembly.

Leading debate on the bill on Wednesday during plenary, the Majority Leader, Mr Damian Cheme said the bill sought to grant additional powers to the offices as well as establish the state Audit Service Commission.

Cheme stated that the two offices would work to ensure prudence, accountability and probity in the utilisation of public funds.

“The import of this law is to create a pool of professional auditors for state and local government services and to reposition the two offices for optimum productivity,” Cheme said.

He moved for the second reading of the bill.

Seconding the motion, Mr Cephas Dyako (ADC-Konshisha) emphasised that the bill would replace the obsolete law in the state by giving more powers to the two offices to perform their duties and responsibilities effectively.

Deputy Speaker Christopher Adaji who presided over the plenary invited the Clerk to read the bill for the second time.

The Clerk, Mr Torese Agena read the bill for the second time and it was accordingly referred to the House Standing Committee on Appropriation for further legislative scrutiny.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...