Bill for more seats for women in National, State Assemblies scales second reading

April 28, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



A for an Act to alter the provision of the  1999 Constitution to create additional seats for in the National and State Houses of Assembly has scaled second reading.Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who sponsored the in her argument on the floor of the House on Wednesday in said it was meant to remedy the low representation of in Legislative Houses.

She added seats would be contested and filled by only in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly as a temporary measure to promote ’s representation.She however said provision would be subjected to a review after four general election cycles of 16 years for the purpose of either retaining, increasing, or abolishing the temporary measure.The according to her comprised of six major clauses that sought to alter Sections 48, 49, 71,  77, 91 and 117The lawmaker said that currently,

had 4.4 per cent representation in the 9th National Assembly, adding that Nigeria had been identified as the worst performer in representation in parliaments.Onyejeocha added that in West African region, Nigeria remained lowest in the whole of Africa in representation.“This is evidenced in the most recent Inter-parliamentary Union ranking of women in parliaments where Nigeria ranks 179 out of 187 Countries Worldwide.“

Eritrea is the only African Country ranked lower than Nigeria and this is because have not been national elections its independence in 1993,” she saidShe stated is worse the States Houses of Assembly level, where a good number of our States not have a single woman in their State Assembly.According to her,

in some of these states, men chair the Women Affairs Committee because is no woman available to the role.“Women’s inclusion in politics is not just a women or human rights issue, but also an issue of reflecting our history and traditions in our governance process” I truly believe that this bill has potential for improving women’s political representation,” she said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,